After a rough patch over the last few years, Ryan Garcia is finally a world champion, besting Mario Barrios to become the new WBC welterweight champion.

The fight headlined "The Ring: High Stakes," which took place on February 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was a commanding performance that saw Garcia dominate from start to finish, dropping Barrios in the opening frame with a pair of right hands.

Garcia's speed and precision proved to be overwhelming on the now-former champion. His sharp punching broke through Barrios' guard on multiple occasions, working Barrios over well by mixing in damaging body shots.

By the midway point, Barrios was struggling to land much in a clean manner, while Garcia used his speed and combinations to dismantle Barrios.

Garcia appeared to slow in the final few rounds of the fight, but it did not matter. Barrios continued to not get out of the gate, struggling to land as Garcia used footwork and distance to avoid damage and land from range at will.

All three judges noted the one-sided fight, with scores of 120-107, 119-108, and 118-109.

Garcia -- a former WBC interim lightweight champion -- rebounds from his WBA lightweight title fight loss against Rolando Romero in Times Square last May. He entered 1-2-1 in his last four, which included his then-unbeaten record ending at the hands of Gervonta "Tank" Davis and his infamous no-contest against Devin Haney.

Barrios' title run began when he defeated Yordenis Ugas for the interim WBC welterweight title in September 2023. After a defense against Fabian Maidana in 2024, Barrios' interim tag was removed.