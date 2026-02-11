Jon Jones' name has appeared in connection to the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files, though the link stems from an unexpected source: Epstein's documented interest in watching UFC fights.

The disgraced financier, whose name returned to headlines following the release of files related to his heinous criminal activities, was apparently an avid UFC fan who maintained a subscription to UFC Select.

According to the leaked documents, Epstein specifically watched fights featuring Jones, including UFC Versus 1 where Jones faced Brandon Vera.

The connection came to light through emails showing Epstein's viewing habits and account activity. Records indicate he requested a password reset for his UFC TV account just months before his arrest, demonstrating his continued engagement with the sport during his final months as a free man.

The files reveal details about Epstein's entertainment preferences during the period leading up to his legal troubles, with UFC programming apparently among his regular viewing choices.

Jones, who has no known personal connection to Epstein beyond being featured in fights that Epstein watched, continues his MMA career as one of the sport's most accomplished fighters.

The revelation offers an unusual glimpse into how Epstein spent his time before his arrest, with UFC fights apparently serving as part of his regular entertainment routine.

The documents make no suggestion of any interaction or relationship between Jones and Epstein. The mention of his name in the files appears solely related to Epstein's consumption of publicly available UFC content.