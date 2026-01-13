Nicksick's comments come as Ngannou himself has opened the door to a potential UFC return. The 39-year-old revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that his PFL contract is nearing its end and could expire in time for the UFC's planned White House event on June 14.
"I'm getting very close on the PFL contract ending," Ngannou said. "They have to give me a fight."
When asked about facing Jon Jones at the White House card, Ngannou expressed interest while acknowledging the uncertainty. He said he's not "confident" a deal can be made but believes "there's a chance" and that "anything can happen."
However, White has shown no signs of warming to the idea, recently dismissing any possibility of bringing Ngannou back for the event. Despite Ngannou's openness, a UFC return appears unlikely unless both sides can find common ground — something Nicksick clearly hopes will happen.
