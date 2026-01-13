Francis Ngannou's head coach Eric Nicksick is hoping his fighter and UFC CEO Dana White can put their differences aside, even if a return to the Octagon never happens.

Speaking with MMA Fighting, the Xtreme Couture coach addressed the ongoing tension between Ngannou and White, which has intensified since the former heavyweight champion's departure from the UFC in 2023.

I know what Francis brings to me and my family, and the way that he treats me, and that's the way I judge him by his character. Same with Dana. Dana's been nothing but nice and great to me," Nicksick said. "I wish that somewhere down the line that these two could mend those fences, just on a personal level. I'd rather have friends than enemies.

White recently shared details of an alleged physical altercation with Ngannou from years ago, further straining their relationship. But Nicksick isn't interested in the drama.

It's like, f*ck, I don't want to carry that energy every day. So hopefully they can reconcile and just let that sh*t go. Even if Francis never fights in the UFC ever again, like just move on.

Ngannou has competed just once since signing with PFL, stopping Renan Ferreira in the first round at PFL Battle of the Giants in October 2024. A potential matchup with PFL heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov looms, though Nicksick admitted he'd love to see Ngannou back in the UFC.