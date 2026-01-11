ESPN has terminated contracts for multiple high-profile MMA personalities following the network’s loss of UFC broadcasting rights to Paramount Global, with first reporting on the developing story coming form the New York Post.

The situation remains fluid for some personalities. UFC CEO Dana White previously confirmed that Joe Rogan and Jon Anik would continue calling fights under the Paramount deal, suggesting some analysts may transition directly to UFC employment rather than working through the broadcast partner.

The restructuring follows Paramount Global’s landmark $7.7 billion, seven-year deal that transferred all 43 annual UFC events to Paramount+ and CBS. ESPN’s final UFC event aired December 13, 2025, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The cuts were characterized as part of an ongoing “bloodbath” at ESPN as parent company Disney continues cost-cutting measures. ESPN gains WWE Premium Live Events starting in 2026 as it pivots away from MMA coverage.