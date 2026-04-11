"Fairy Tale Ending!" - Cub Swanson Wins Retirement Fight

At 42 years old, Cub Swanson ends his professional MMA career a winner, dropping Nate Landwehr three times en route to a first-round knockout victory.

Landwehr looked to start things off with leg kicks, but Swanson was patient and pressed forward slowly. Swanson eventually started to get his strikes going, landing on Landwehr when they were against the fence.

Swanson dropped Landwehr with a left hand, and then again with a right. Swanson then cracked Landwehr with a right hand to fold him again, prompting referee Herb Dean to wave off the action.

Cub Swanson Retires After First-Round Finish Of Nate Landwehr At UFC 327

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Swanson made his professional MMA debut in July 2004, working his way up by competing in promotions like King of the Cage and the WEC. Swanson made his UFC debut in November 2011, going 10-3 between then and April 2017, scoring wins over the likes of Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier and Jeremy Stephens. Two of the three losses came against Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

Before tonight, Swanson was 5-7 stretching back to December 2017, losing to the likes of Brian Ortega, Renato Moicano, and Shane Burgos, along with losing a rematch with Edgar. Swanson entered tonight's bout off a knockout of Billy Quarantillo at UFC Tampa in December 2024.

Landwehr has now lost four of his last five fights, though he still holds three post-fight bonuses in his last six.