Two fights in the Paramount+ era, two last-second, first-round finishes. Josh Hokit is now 2-0 in the UFC after defeating Denzel Freeman during the preliminary card at UFC 324.

Hokit quickly scored a takedown in about 15 seconds before proceeding to overwhelm Freeman with his freestyle wrestling experience. Hokit poured on the pressure, pitching a shutout in terms of strikes -- and even at one point spanking Freeman.

Freeman was wobbly in the fight's last minute, clearly drained from Hokit's pressure. In the closing seconds of the round, Freeman landed a punch and round kick before flipping Freeman off and walking away -- as Freeman collapsed to the mat.

Hokit then delivered a post-fight promo full of rhymes, a stray on Brittney Griner, and a call-out of Waldo-Cortes Acosta (who competes later tonight against Derrick Lewis).

After scoring a first-round finish of Guilherme Uriel on Dana White's Contender Series, Hokit had a successful UFC debut at UFC Vegas 111, needing just 56 seconds to put away Max Gimenis.