Two fights in the Paramount+ era, two last-second, first-round finishes. Josh Hokit is now 2-0 in the UFC after defeating Denzel Freeman during the preliminary card at UFC 324.
Hokit quickly scored a takedown in about 15 seconds before proceeding to overwhelm Freeman with his freestyle wrestling experience. Hokit poured on the pressure, pitching a shutout in terms of strikes -- and even at one point spanking Freeman.
Freeman was wobbly in the fight's last minute, clearly drained from Hokit's pressure. In the closing seconds of the round, Freeman landed a punch and round kick before flipping Freeman off and walking away -- as Freeman collapsed to the mat.
Hokit then delivered a post-fight promo full of rhymes, a stray on Brittney Griner, and a call-out of Waldo-Cortes Acosta (who competes later tonight against Derrick Lewis).
After scoring a first-round finish of Guilherme Uriel on Dana White's Contender Series, Hokit had a successful UFC debut at UFC Vegas 111, needing just 56 seconds to put away Max Gimenis.
Freeman, a former LFA heavyweight champion who has also fought in the PFL, made his UFC debut in November, scoring a decision over Marek Bujlo at UFC Qatar in November.