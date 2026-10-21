Floyd Mayweather Claims $550 Million Was Stolen As He Accuses Trusted Associates Of Financial Betrayal

Floyd Mayweather claims he lost a staggering $550 million through two separate financial disputes involving people he trusted, making fresh allegations about money connected to his business empire and blockbuster boxing career.

The undefeated boxing legend made the claims during an appearance on Patrick Bet-David’s PBD Podcast, alleging that $200 million was taken by someone close to him while another $350 million connected to his Showtime deal was allegedly diverted to a different account.

However, the figures and allegations have not been independently verified, and the disputes involve separate legal proceedings.

Floyd Mayweather Details Alleged $550 Million Financial Loss

“Money” described one alleged incident as a betrayal by someone who had been helping him manage his business affairs. He claimed the individual exploited their position of trust to take a substantial amount of money.

It’s a guy who was sitting next to me acting like he was a friend, helping me clean up business, and he stole $200 million. Yeah, this is a completely different guy. Yes, and I still live a great life. With the $350 million, it’s not like no one went to me and took $350 million. What happened was Showtime.

I done a deal with Showtime. Money on the back end was supposed to come to Mayweather Promotions, supposed to come exactly to Floyd Mayweather, and they sent it to someone else’s account.

The former five-division world champion stressed that the $200 million and $350 million figures concern different situations. The latter allegation centers on money he says should have reached him or Mayweather Promotions following his business arrangement with Showtime.

Mayweather’s claims have attracted attention because they involve sums connected to some of the most lucrative events in boxing history, including his blockbuster bouts against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Two separate legal disputes provide context for Mayweather’s allegations. One involves Jona Rechnitz, a former associate whom Mayweather accused of conducting unauthorized financial transactions and improperly handling aspects of his business affairs.

“Money” sued Rechnitz in May, seeking at least $175 million in damages. The allegations included claims involving real estate investments, loans tied to his properties, his jewelry collection, and his private Gulfstream jet.

The lawsuit alleged that nearly $100 million worth of jewelry was pledged to Miami jewelers in exchange for approximately $13 million in financing. Rechnitz denied the accusations, arguing that the 49-year-old retired boxer knew about the jewelry transactions and that money connected to the jet was used to repay an existing loan.

Mayweather withdrew the lawsuit in September without prejudice, meaning he can potentially file it again. No public reason for the withdrawal was given.

The second dispute concerns Mayweather’s earnings from Showtime. He previously sued Showtime and former Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza, alleging that at least $340 million connected to his boxing business was improperly diverted. His longtime adviser Al Haymon was associated with the business arrangements at the center of the allegations, but he was not named as a defendant in that lawsuit. Showtime has denied the claims.

The two disputes do not establish that $550 million was stolen. The publicly reported lawsuit amounts also do not fully match the figure “Money” cited during his interview, and he has not publicly explained the calculation behind his latest total.