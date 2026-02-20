Mayweather's last professional fight came in August 2017, when he defeated UFC star Conor McGregor via 10th-round TKO to cap off his career at a perfect 50-0. He has since participated in several exhibition bouts but had not committed to a full professional comeback — until now.
The Tyson exhibition will serve as Mayweather's re-introduction to the global spotlight before he transitions back to professional competition. Further details on his first official bout, including the opponent and venue, are expected to be announced in the coming months.
