Floyd "Money" Mayweather is coming out of retirement. The undefeated 50-0 boxing legend officially announced on Friday that he will resume his professional boxing career following his upcoming exhibition against Mike Tyson on April 25.

Mayweather has signed an exclusive deal with CSI Sports™/FIGHT SPORTS® to facilitate his return. His first official professional bout under the new agreement is slated for Summer 2026, with an opponent yet to be announced.

"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing," Mayweather said in a statement. "From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards — no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event. And I plan to keep doing it with my global media partner, CSI Sports™/FIGHT SPORTS®."