Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ending his nine-year retirement from professional boxing to face Manny Pacquiao in a highly anticipated rematch, set for the Sphere in Las Vegas this September, according to Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger.

The bout comes eleven years after their first meeting, which Mayweather won by wide unanimous decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This time, the two legends will square off at Sin City's newest iconic venue just across town.

Mayweather, now 48, last fought professionally in August 2017 when he stopped Conor McGregor via tenth-round TKO. Pacquiao has been more recently active, fighting to a draw against then-WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios last summer.

Both men are considered among the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of their generation, having conquered multiple world championship divisions during their careers. The rematch is already being called one of the biggest fights of 2026 despite both fighters being well past their respective primes.

Questions remain about the competitive stakes at this stage of each man's career, but the star power alone is expected to generate massive interest. A date and full promotional details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.