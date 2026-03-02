Floyd Mayweather Jr. has confirmed a third fight for his packed 2026 schedule — an exhibition bout against Greek kickboxing legend Mike Zambidis on June 27 at the Telekom Center in Athens, Greece.

Mayweather announced the fight himself on Instagram, writing that "June is the month where history will be made at the Telekom Center. Different energy. Different level."

The Athens exhibition slots neatly between Mayweather's two other confirmed bouts this year: an exhibition against Mike Tyson reportedly set for April in the Congo, and a professional rematch with Manny Pacquiao scheduled for September 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, streaming live on Netflix.

Who Is Mike Zambidis?

Zambidis, 45, is a Greek kickboxer nicknamed "Iron Mike" who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in K-1 history. He holds 18 world titles with a career record of 157 wins (87 by knockout) and 24 losses, and competed multiple times in K-1 MAX tournaments, finishing third in both 2010 and 2012.

His last professional fight was in 2015 in Athens, where he defeated Australia's Steve Moxon by decision before retiring.

Staying Sharp Ahead of Pacquiao

The Zambidis matchup appears designed to keep Mayweather active and sharp ahead of his marquee professional return against Pacquiao, which marks his first sanctioned bout since the 2017 knockout of Conor McGregor that capped his perfect 50-0 record.

Financial motivations are also likely at play. Mayweather has been consistently taking unconventional exhibition matchups post-retirement, with previous opponents including Logan Paul, Deji, and John Gotti III. The bout against Zambidis will be an exhibition and not a sanctioned professional contest.