With the Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch officially on the books, the oddsmakers have already weighed in.

Per BetOnline, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has opened as a significant favorite at -225, with Manny Pacquiao coming in as a +171 underdog.

The fight is scheduled for September 19 and will stream on Netflix. The numbers aren't surprising given Mayweather's dominant unanimous decision win in their 2015 original — but Pacquiao has been far more active recently, fighting to a draw against Mario Barrios last summer.

Whether that ring rust works against Mayweather or Pacquiao's age catches up to him remains to be seen, but bettors currently side heavily with "Money."