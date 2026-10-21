Floyd Mayweather Takes Credit For Conor McGregor’s Rise To UFC Superstardom: 'Took My Whole Swag'

Floyd Mayweather believes Conor McGregor’s rise to superstardom reached another level after their blockbuster boxing showdown, and the undefeated legend has not ruled out sharing the ring with the UFC star again.

The pair collided in August 2017 in one of combat sports’ biggest crossover events. Mayweather entered the bout with a perfect professional boxing record, while “The Notorious” stepped away from the UFC to pursue an unprecedented challenge against the five-division world champion.

After months of heated exchanges and a promotional tour spanning multiple cities, “Money” stopped McGregor in the 10th round, improving his record to 50-0.

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Floyd Mayweather Says Conor McGregor Took His Promotional Style To The UFC

During an appearance on the PBD Podcast, Mayweather discussed McGregor’s promotional abilities and suggested their showdown helped transform the Irishman’s profile and earning power.

You mean the guy that took my whole swag and took it over there to the UFC?” Mayweather said. “As soon as Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather, he was big as life. I mean, his career wasn’t like that before. What was his biggest payday? What was his biggest fight?

Mayweather also pointed to the financial rewards McGregor received from the event, arguing that the former UFC two-division champion benefited enormously from their meeting.

When he got me, what kind of money did he make? I think I made about 300. I don’t know like to count another man’s pocket, but he ate good. I’m pretty sure he ate good,” Mayweather added.

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The officially disclosed purses listed Mayweather at $100 million and McGregor at $30 million. McGregor’s disclosed UFC payday had previously peaked at $3 million for his 2016 rematch against Nate Diaz.

However, the fighters’ total earnings from the crossover spectacle were likely substantially higher once additional revenue was factored in.