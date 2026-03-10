Francis Ngannou is throwing his support behind Jon Jones as the former heavyweight champion's public fallout with the UFC intensifies.

Ngannou took to X to back Jones, suggesting he deserves both his freedom and a massive payday — and teasing a potential super fight if Jones walks away from the promotion.

Watching this story unfold yesterday was very interesting. I have lots to say, but for now, Jonny boy, if you manage to get your freedom, then let me know," Ngannou wrote. "You deserve that $30M+ after everything you've done for the sport, and they should be rolling out the RED CARPET for you.

Jones vs. White: The Dispute

The post comes amid a heated public standoff between Jones and UFC CEO Dana White. At the UFC 326 post-fight press conference, White declared Jones was "never, ever, ever" a consideration for the high-profile UFC White House event, citing Jones' hip arthritis and doubts about his ability to compete.

White also stated he had sent a message to Jones' lawyer explicitly saying a White House fight would "never happen, ever" — even as Jones publicly claimed he was in active negotiations for the card.

Jones fired back, questioning whether the UFC wanted him to publicly agree that their negotiations were "complete bullshit." He later posted — and then deleted — a statement requesting his release from the organization.

If the UFC genuinely believes I'm finished, then I would like to respectfully request my release from my contract," Jones wrote.

Ngannou's Message Carries Weight

Ngannou's show of support is notable given his own well-publicized exit from the UFC in 2022 over financial disputes — a situation that closely mirrors what Jones is now experiencing. The Cameroonian powerhouse went on to sign with the PFL and pursue boxing, and his reference to Jones "getting his freedom" is a direct nod to that shared experience.

The post immediately sparked speculation about a potential Ngannou vs. Jones super fight outside the UFC, should Jones secure his release.

Whether Jones ultimately leaves or stays, the public pressure campaign is escalating — and having a fighter of Ngannou's stature weigh in only amplifies the situation heading into what figures to be a pivotal stretch for both men.