Francis Ngannou is actively preparing for his return to MMA, with his head coach Eric Nicksick revealing that the former UFC heavyweight champion is in the best shape of his career.

Ngannou, who captured the PFL Super Fights heavyweight title with a first-round stoppage of Renan Ferreira in October 2024, has one fight remaining on his PFL contract. According to Nicksick, "The Predator" is fully committed to getting back in the cage in 2026.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Nicksick shared details about his recent conversations with the 39-year-old Cameroonian knockout artist.

We talk all the time and he was out in Dubai, he's back in Cameroon, he's coming back to Vegas here soon," Nicksick said. "Francis always holds his cards close to the chest and I just know Francis. He's a guy that he's going to call me up on a Sunday and say, 'Hey, we're fighting Friday.' It's one of those things with him. We talked recently and that's basically what he said. He goes, 'Hey, Bubba, I want to come back and get back into MMA.'

Nicksick was particularly impressed by Ngannou's current physical condition, noting a dramatic transformation in the heavyweight's physique.

He's the lightest I've ever seen him," Nicksick revealed. "He called and FaceTimed, I saw his face right away and it was like chiseled. Usually, he's like a little bit more plump and he's been eating and stuff like that, but his knee is feeling good, so he's getting his roadwork. He's training every day and his weight was down.

When Nicksick inquired about potential upcoming fights, Ngannou confirmed he's working on several options.

I was like, 'Yo, we got something coming up?' And he goes, 'Yeah, I'm working on a few things.' So hopefully, we see him back in the cage in 2026. And then the sky's the limit for him, man.

PFL Planning 'Something Very Special' for Ngannou

Last month, PFL CEO John Martin confirmed the promotion is working on a major matchup for Ngannou's final contracted fight.

I've spoken to Francis a number of times, he knows we're working on something very special for him," Martin told MMA Fighting. "Francis knows that we're looking forward to him fighting in 2026, relatively soon hopefully and we're trying to put something together that's very special for him. He's got one more fight under his contract and we'll see what happens after that.

The most logical opponent for Ngannou appears to be Vadim Nemkov, who became the PFL heavyweight champion by submitting Renan Ferreira in the first round in December. Ngannou has previously mentioned Nemkov as a potential opponent, and the Russian two-division champion has expressed interest in the matchup.

I think about Francis and the possibility of fighting him," Nemkov told MMA Junkie. "If that's what my next fight is then great. It's really for PFL to set up and make it work.

UFC Return Remains Unlikely

Despite Ngannou recently indicating a willingness to return to the UFC for the promotion's planned White House event in June 2026, Dana White has made it clear that a reunion isn't happening. Ngannou even suggested he'd be willing to fight Jon Jones at the event.

White quickly dismissed any possibility of bringing Ngannou back when asked about the fighter's comments.

Nicksick expressed hope that the two sides could eventually reconcile.

I know what Francis brings to me and my family, and the way that he treats me, and that's the way I judge him by his character. Same with Dana. Dana's been nothing but nice and great to me. I wish that somewhere down the line that these two could mend those fences, just on a personal level.

What's Next for Ngannou?

With his PFL contract nearing its end, Ngannou will become a free agent after his next fight. The former UFC champion has options in both MMA and boxing, having previously expressed interest in a bout with Deontay Wilder.

For now, Ngannou appears focused on his MMA return. His demolition of Ferreira in 2024 proved he remains a force in the heavyweight division, and a clash with Nemkov would provide another high-profile opponent to add to his resume.

Ngannou's record stands at 18-3 in MMA. He left the UFC in 2023 after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract following his unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022. Since then, he has lost boxing matches to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua before returning to MMA with his dominant PFL victory.