Francis Ngannou Was 'Not Aware' of PFL Release

Francis Ngannou is no longer under contract with the Professional Fighters League as the promotion announced they have parted ways with the former UFC heavyweight champion. The split was revealed in March, less than six months after Ngannou's lone appearance for the organization.

PFL released a statement confirming the decision.

The Professional Fighters League has made the decision to part ways with Francis Ngannou," the promotion said. "We have great respect for Francis as both an athlete and a person, and we wish him success in the next chapter of his combat sports career.

Francis Ngannou: Decision To Part Ways Was Not Mine

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou said:

They wanted to get ahead of the story, which is what every organization would do. Because we part ways since January. I also wanted them to come up with something better. Because the decision to part ways was not mine. I was a little surprised when they sent me that. They should have also told me… People just sent it to me. I just saw it out there; I wasn’t aware at all.

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The 39-year-old Ngannou fought just once for PFL, defeating Renan Ferreira via first-round knockout in October 2024 to capture the symbolic PFL super fights heavyweight title. That victory marked his return to MMA after a two-year absence from the sport.

Ngannou's PFL Tenure

Ngannou signed with PFL in May 2023 after departing the UFC in January of that year. Beyond competing, he also served as chairman of PFL Africa, which launched in May 2025.

The Cameroonian fighter holds an 18-3 professional MMA record with 12 knockouts. He is still recognized as the lineal heavyweight champion of mixed martial arts despite not holding an active title.

Ngannou did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the split, according to ESPN. He is now a free agent and able to negotiate with any promotion.