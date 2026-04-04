Francis Ngannou Training Footage Sparks Concern for Philipe Lins

Francis Ngannou has fans concerned for his upcoming opponent after releasing brutal training footage ahead of his Netflix fight against Philipe Lins on May 16. The former UFC heavyweight champion showcased devastating power in camp, sparking reactions across social media.

Ngannou has not competed in MMA since October 2024, when he defeated Renan Ferreira in his lone PFL appearance. The Cameroonian powerhouse has focused primarily on boxing since leaving the UFC in early 2023, facing Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in high-profile bouts.

The 39-year-old will return to the cage at Inglewood's Intuit Dome before Ronda Rousey headlines against Gina Carano on the same Netflix card. Lins, a Brazilian heavyweight, faces the daunting task of standing across from one of the sport's most feared knockout artists.

Brutal Pad Work Raises Stakes for Netflix Debut

Recent training footage posted to Instagram shows Ngannou launching vicious shots at padded-up coach Dewey Cooper. The display of raw power has intensified speculation about Lins' fate in the matchup, as seen below with fan tweets:

“Man, that trainer going through it.”

“Ngannou coming for that KO.”

“Coach regretting his life choices.”

“Bro why do you got to do that to Lins?”

“I don’t know his next opponent… But he’s f—- up.”

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Ngannou has not tasted defeat in the cage since 2018. His brutal run of knockouts culminated in dethroning Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight title in 2021.

While Ngannou struggled in boxing, losing a decision to Fury and suffering a knockout against Joshua, his MMA dominance remains intact.