Gable Steveson Shuts Down UFC Hall of Famer Over Jon Jones Criticism: 'He's Perfect'

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has defended Jon Jones, calling the UFC legend "perfect" and backing their working relationship.

The 25-year-old dismissed Daniel Cormier's concerns about having Jon Jones as his coach. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling is 3-0 in his MMA career, with all three wins coming via first-round knockout under Jones' guidance.

Cormier recently questioned whether Jones could provide the focused coaching Steveson needs to reach his potential. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former two-division UFC champion expressed doubts about his former rival's ability to serve as a primary coach.

I believe he has a real chance to be a world champion," Cormier said. "I believe there are some factors that may slow down [that trajectory] — his coach is Jon Jones. As long as he lets the other coaches coach him, yes. But if Jon is actually coaching him, I don't know.

Ariel Helwani & Daniel Cormier REUNION! DC, Boxing Jon Jones, Arman vs Dana, Paramount+ Era Starts

Gable Steveson Praises Jones' Mentorship

The 25-year-old wrestler responded to the criticism by offering a strong defense of Jones' coaching abilities. Steveson emphasized the value of learning from someone widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

My relationship with him is everything," Steveson told MMA Fighting. "I don't think he does [get enough credit]. I think a lot of people overshadow [his abilities] with a lot of things with just fighting and a lot of the things he has going on. His mentorship is the best thing that we can have.

Steveson described Jones as the ideal coach for his transition into mixed martial arts.

He's the best fighter of all-time leading a new guy to maybe be that person also. It's a one of a kind opportunity and I'm all ears. I'm a sponge. Just soaking in all the knowledge that I can," he said.

Jones' Coaching Approach

The Olympic champion directly addressed concerns about Jones' commitment and professionalism as a coach. Steveson painted a picture of a dedicated mentor who consistently shows up prepared to work.

He's perfect. He's everything you want in a coach. He shows up on time. He's ready to work. He's ready to work overtime, also," Steveson said. "So the narrative of him being not there, his ego's there — it's non-existent with him.