Gable Steveson Teases UFC Signing 'Any Day Now'

Gable Steveson continues to generate buzz around his transition to mixed martial arts, and a potential move to the UFC now appears closer than ever.

The Olympic gold medalist has made a strong start to his MMA journey, delivering a string of dominant performances in a short span. Still early in his career, Steveson has already shown flashes of a well-rounded skill set, combining his elite wrestling with improving striking.

The budding heavyweight prospect's latest outing in February, where he scored a first-round knockout against Hugo Lezama, added to the hype, as he battled through adversity before securing another finish.

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While many expected him to shift fully into MMA, Steveson recently signed with Real American Freestyle (RAF) to remain active in wrestling. The move briefly raised questions about his immediate plans, but the 25-year-old quickly clarified that his long-term focus remains unchanged.

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Gable Steveson Confirms UFC Talks Progressing

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Gable Steveson made it clear that a UFC opportunity could be right around the corner.

I got a couple of matches with RAF,” Steveson said. “I told everybody I’m a full-time mixed martial artist, and I would love to keep doing that. But I got good news, any day now.

Despite returning to wrestling, Steveson views it as a way to sharpen his strengths rather than a shift in direction. His ultimate goal remains firmly set on reaching the top of the UFC.

I’m doing the RAF to show people that I can still wrestle,” he explained. “I’ll show people that I’m great at wrestling, I’ll show people I’m one of the best heavyweights of all time. But the UFC title is more important to me.

Gable Steveson HINTS AT UFC: "Any Day Now"

Steveson made his MMA debut last September and has quickly built a perfect 3-0 record, with all three victories coming via first-round finishes. The Indiana native also scored a blistering 15-second knockout over Billy Swanson while competing under the Dirty Boxing banner.