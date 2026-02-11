UFC welterweight Geoff Neal has opened up about a five-year battle with drug and alcohol addiction, describing a stretch where he says he was “there” but not truly present in his own life.

Neal shared the revelation during an interview with James Lynch on the Home of Fight YouTube channel ahead of his Feb. 21 bout in Houston against Uros Medic.

I had a real issue for five years,” Neal said. “Right around COVID, right when I got sepsis, I fell in the hole. This is my first time even opening up about it. I had a problem with addiction. Drugs and alcohol. It was rough.

YouTube video player

“The longest I was sober was like two weeks”

Neal said the cycle didn’t just impact his personal life — it also bled into how he prepared to compete.

Within that five years, the longest I was sober was like two weeks,” Neal said. “And those two weeks were usually before a fight. I would only slow down two weeks before the fight and I’m coming to the fights underprepared, out of shape.

Despite that, Neal said he managed to keep his footing in the division.

It’s crazy I stayed in the rankings the whole time,” Neal said. “It was rough. Five years is just ups and downs, just constant.

Not living — just existing

When Neal described how addiction felt over time, he emphasized how it dulled everything outside of the moment-to-moment grind.

It really feels like those past five years, I wasn’t living,” Neal said. “I was there but I wasn’t present… Now I’m actually living life. I’m actually experiencing again for the first time.

Neal also credited his wife for staying with him through it.

Thank God for my wife,” Neal said. “My wife was here with me through the whole time. She dealt with all the ups and downs.

Building a routine that protects sobriety

Neal said he’s made major lifestyle changes to avoid putting himself in situations where he knows control can slip. That included cutting off certain relationships and avoiding certain places.

I would still put myself in situations that… you know damn well you’re not going to be able to control yourself, so why are you putting yourself in that situation?” Neal said. “I had to cut a lot of friends off. I had to stop going certain places, just kind of isolate myself in a sense.

He also pointed to changing his work environment as part of that shift.

I can’t work at Moxy’s no more,” Neal said. “I recently went back to Texas Roadhouse… It’s more like a family restaurant… I got to know myself better than that.

Cold turkey and “75 soft”

Neal said a modified version of the “75 Hard” challenge was a key reset point for him. He called his version “75 soft,” and said the essentials for him were a clean lifestyle — especially no drugs or alcohol.

75 Hard was the first day I was sober,” Neal said. “Now I’m pushing 100 now. I’m not keeping track… I want it to be a forever thing. I want it to be my lifestyle.

Neal added that alcohol now feels like something he can’t go back to.

Whenever I even see liquor, I get sick to my stomach,” Neal said. “I don’t think I’ll ever drink again. After my fight, I’m not going to pick up a bottle again. I think it’s for the best for my family, for my kids, for my wife, for everybody, for my career.

Why he wanted a “low energy fight” next

In the same interview, Neal explained why he didn’t want a Kevin Holland fight at this point, saying there’s too much “beef” and outside noise tied to that matchup while he’s trying to keep his life steady.

I got a lot going on,” Neal said. “I’m trying to just have a low energy fight… The less noise the better, because I don’t want to get stressed out and get triggered.

Neal said that’s part of why he appreciated the UFC lining up Medic next, and he believes the work he’s put in will show on fight night.

My weight’s been coming down,” Neal said. “My weight’s great right now… It’s way better than it was for my past five fights. This weight cut should be a breeze.

As for the matchup, Neal predicted he’ll finish Medic quickly.

I feel like I’m gonna get it done in the first round,” Neal said. “And if not, I’ll take it in the third round.

For more on Neal, check out our previous UFC matchmaking bulletin that included Geoff Neal. For more on Medic, revisit our video coverage of Uros Medic’s UFC Vegas 111 finish. And for more on Neal’s longtime coach, read our feature on Sayif Saud reaching a major milestone with Fortis MMA.