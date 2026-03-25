UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre Biopic In Development With Director Thomas Soto

Georges St-Pierre is getting the Hollywood spotlight. A biopic chronicling the UFC Hall of Famer's journey from Saint-Isidore, Quebec, to becoming a two-division champion is officially in development with director Thomas Soto at the helm.

The project will cover St-Pierre's rise through the UFC ranks, his championship setbacks, and the historic comeback that saw him capture titles in two weight classes. Casting is currently underway for the film.

We have been considering telling my story for a moment now, and when we found this team, it was clear to us that we wanted this to be told in a new creative way,” St-Pierre stated.

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The production is being spearheaded by executive producers Brandon St-Jacques and Jean-Christophe Pelchat, with Bruno Rosato and Vito Balenzano attached as producers, while casting details are set to be revealed in due course.

Director's Vision For 'GSP' Story

Thomas Soto emphasized that his approach to the material will focus on the man behind the legend.

I want to tell the story of Georges behind 'GSP' in a way that feels intimate, honest, and deeply human," the director stated.

The biopic will trace the former UFC two division champion's journey from his formative years in Quebec through both the triumphs and adversities that defined his career. No release date has been announced for the film.

Two-Division Champion Legacy

Following his retirement, Georges St-Pierre made a stunning comeback at UFC 217 in November 2017 to defeat fellow Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and capture the middleweight championship. The victory made him one of the few fighters to hold UFC titles in two different weight classes.

“Rush” began his journey in the Octagon in 2004 and went on to win the welterweight title in a rematch against Matt Hughes at UFC 65 in November 2006. After losing the belt to Matt Serra at UFC 69 in April 2007, he returned for a dominant run that cemented his legacy as one of the sport's greatest welterweights.

St-Pierre announced his retirement in February 2019, closing out a decorated career with a 26-2 record, including an impressive 20-2 run in the UFC, highlighted by wins over the likes of Nate Diaz, Carlos Condit, B.J. Penn, and others.