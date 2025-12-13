Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov came away with a solid debut effort in the Octagon, putting away Octagon veteran Neil Magny in the featured prelim of UFC Vegas 112.

Magny looked to take control of the fight early with his striking, while also fending off Amosov's clinch and takedown efforts. Amosov would score the takedown just under two minutes into the bout, however.

Amosov would work his position and managed to find an anaconda choke, scoring the first-round submission.

Yaroslav Amosov Submits Neil Magny At UFC Vegas 112

Amosov made his UFC debut tonight after a highly successful run in Bellator. Amosov went 27-0 to start his professional MMA career, which included defeating Douglas Lima at Bellator 260 to become Bellator welterweight champion. He'd defend that title against Logan Storley before dropping it to Jason Jackson at Bellator 301 -- the sole blemish on his professional MMA career.

Magny is now 2-3 in his last five fights.