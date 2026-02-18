Gordon Ryan has announced his retirement from competitive grappling due to ongoing health issues. The seven-time ADCC champion and three-time IBJJ No-Gi World champion cited recurring stomach and immune system problems stemming from staph infections and antibiotics that damaged his gut biome as the reason for stepping away from the sport.

Ryan revealed on Instagram that he has been unable to train or lift intensely since January 2024 due to these health complications. Despite the challenges, he competed at ADCC 2024 at approximately 10% capability without proper preparation. His last competition was ADCC 2024, where he participated in three matches.

Future Plans

Ryan stated, "For now, I can confidently say, I am done." He plans to focus on coaching and growing Kingsway Jiu-Jitsu with a global affiliation program.

While retiring from competition, Ryan left the door open for a potential return if his health improves. He also expressed interest in future matches against Vinny Magalhaes and Felipe Pena.