Gorlock The Destroyer’s Noche Suprema Boxing Debut Derailed After Armed Men Set Boxing Ring On Fire

Ali C. Lopez, famously known as Gorlock The Destroyer, saw her boxing debut abruptly canceled after armed men reportedly stormed the Mexico venue for Noche Suprema, fired shots and set the ring on fire hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

The incident took place Friday night at the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Sonora, where Noche Suprema was scheduled to take place Saturday.

According to Sonora’s State Security Board, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., with the attack directed at the event’s production and organization. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Noche Suprema Suspended After Venue Attack

Authorities subsequently suspended Noche Suprema, despite the promoter having Civil Protection permits issued by the Hermosillo City Council. The State Security Board said the organizer failed to guarantee the security measures required to hold the event.

Gorlock The Destroyer was among the biggest attractions on the card, with the TikTok personality and recurring guest on Adin Ross’ livestreams scheduled to make her official boxing debut against La Shamaka. Lopez had built anticipation for the matchup through viral sparring clips, including sessions with professional boxer Ryan Garcia.

The card was also expected to feature professional boxing alongside several influencer matchups and performances. Authorities are now investigating the incident, with state and federal agencies working to identify and apprehend those responsible.