"He Finds A Way" - Paulo Costa Hands Azamat Murzakanov First Loss

The undefeated record of Azamat Murzakanov is no more, as Paulo Costa's move up to light heavyweight produces a strong start. Costa knocked out Murzakanov in the third round of the UFC 327 co-main event.

Despite Murzakanov's pressure and stalking attempts, Costa's kicking helped to get him off to an early start, landing kicks to the body and legs of Murzakanov that did damage. A body kick in the closing minute of the first round, in fact, dropped and troubled Murzakanov.

As the fight went on, however, it appeared that Costa's gas tank was giving him an issue. Murzakanov fought back with his own body shots, and his power came more to fruition, which bothered Costa.

Costa was refreshed in round three, and a kick that landed on one of Murzakanov's arms appeared to damage it badly. Costa later followed it up with a head kick that resulted in Murzakanov crumbling to the mat to give Costa the win.

Paulo Costa Takes The 0 Of Azamat Murzakanov At UFC 327

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Costa is now 3-2 in his last five fights. This was his second fight at light heavyweight, previously fighting Marvin Vettori at 205 in 2021. Costa entered this fight off a victory over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318.

Murzakanov now falls to 16-1. He entered this fight off a first-round finish of Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 321.