While his UFC career did not end in the greatest of success, Henry Cejudo showed why he's been one of the greatest wrestlers in the discipline, scoring an 11-0 technical fall win over Urijah Faber in the RAF 6 main event.

Cejudo did not let Faber into the contest for a moment, as he ankle picked his fellow UFC alumnus and took over from there. Cejudo used several takedowns during the contest to rack up points. While Faber would try to use his grappling defense, it wasn't enough.

Cejudo scored 11 points before Faber could even get on the board, resulting in a dominant technical fall win for the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion.

Henry Cejudo Faces Off With Merab Dvalishvili After Win Over Urijah Faber At RAF 6

Following his victory, Cejudo called out fellow former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Cejudo made the challenge to be Dvalishvili's first RAF opponent after his recent signing. Dvalishvili accepted the match, with the two being booked to headline RAF 8 in Philadelphia this April.

"Merab Dvalishvili, you’re next!" Cejudo said. "You didn’t beat me! April in Philly, I'm going to spank you, Merab. Sign the contract. I'm going to make you bend the knee!”

Cejudo and Dvalishvili faced off at UFC 298 in February 2024, with Dvalishvili winning before going on to capture the UFC bantamweight title later that year.