Joseph Morales' official UFC return ends in a big way for him, as he secured a first-round submission of Matt Schnell in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 111.

Though Schnell got the fight to the mat quickly, Morales managed to reverse position and get into side control quickly as well. Morales kept the pressure, eventually threatening a kimura before settling into a crucifix.

Morales then managed to work his way into a guillotine choke, forcing a first-round tapout victory.

Joseph Morales Submits Matt Schnell At UFC Vegas 111

Morales went 1-2 in the UFC during his first tenure in 2017-18, which included a loss to future flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Morales won season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter through victories over Eduardo Henrique, Imanol Rodriguez, and Alibi Idiris.