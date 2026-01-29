Mackenzie Dern wasted little time assessing the financial landscape after the UFC unveiled its revamped bonus structure. Just three days after the promotion doubled its performance payouts, the newly crowned strawweight champion spoke with MMA Junkie about how the changes could reshape her trajectory toward a milestone few fighters have reached.

Mackenzie Dern Eyes Charles Oliveira's Finish Record as UFC Raises Bonus Stakes

Sitting at seven performance bonuses, tied with Ronda Rousey for second most among women in UFC history, Dern now has her sights set on Charles Oliveira's finish record and the bonus haul that comes with it.

The UFC announced the bonus changes on January 24, 2026, marking the first significant adjustment to its compensation structure since 2013. Performance of the Night awards doubled from $50,000 to $100,000 each, while a new $25,000 finish bonus emerged for fighters who earn knockouts or submissions without securing one of the main prizes. The shift mirrors the organization's new broadcasting era following its seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with Paramount.

Oliveira holds court atop the UFC's bonus hierarchy with records that stand alone: 21 total finishes, 17 submission wins, and 14 performance bonuses. The lightweight veteran extended those marks as recently as October 2025, submitting Mateusz Gamrot in Brazil to add to his collection. For Dern, who has built her reputation around submission techniques and finishing opponents, the financial incentives now align with her strengths.

"I'm planning on trying to catch up to Charlie's do Bronx with the most bonuses in the UFC," she explained to MMA Junkie. "I really want to get a lot of submissions and hopefully a knockout."

The timing works in Dern's favor. The new $25,000 finish bonus applies to any fighter landing a finish outside the four main bonuses, a structure that could add up quickly for someone with Dern's finishing rate. A $100,000 performance bonus or the $25,000 finish bonus represents transformative money. Dern, now operating as a title holder with better pay terms, saw the bigger picture.

"For the sport it's amazing. I think we're going to see lots of submissions and finishes."