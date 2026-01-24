Deiveson Figueiredo seemed to have no answer for Umar Nurmagomedov, as the former bantamweight title challenger easily took a decision win in the featured preliminary card bout of UFC 324.

Nurmagomedov took control of the fight from the opening minute, bringing his pressure and working Figueiredo around the cage. Nurmagomedov found success with a series of sneaky round kicks, adding in a pair of takedowns during the end of the opening round.

Figueiredo didn't seem to have much going in the first nine minutes or so of the fight, doing a lot of backing up as Nurmagomedov dictated the action. Figueiredo, however, did seem to get things going with his striking in the last minute of the second round.

Figueiredo was on the outside again in the third round, as Nurmagomedov managed distance well. Nurmagomedov avoided a Figueiredo guillotine attempt as he scored a takedown and worked the former flyweight champion over in his guard. Nurmagomedov overwhelmed with top pressure from there as he cruised to a decision win.

Nurmagomedov now has won back-to-back fights and improves to 20-1. His sole loss came at UFC 311, falling one round short of capturing the UFC bantamweight championship from Merab Dvalishvili.