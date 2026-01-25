UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria wasted no time addressing Paddy Pimblett's defeat at UFC 324, posting a scathing message just hours after Justin Gaethje handed the Liverpudlian his first UFC loss on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Ilia Topuria Mocks Paddy Pimblett: 'You Just Lost Everything

Topuria took to X within two hours of the fight's conclusion, writing: "Little sausage, the only thing you had to do was beat a 38 year old guy. You just lost the biggest paycheck of your life. You were going to get rich if you won". The champion then turned his attention to Gaethje, adding: "Justin, all I can say is congratulations… and I'd like to tell you to get ready, but you're screwed no matter what".

Gaethje defeated Pimblett by unanimous decision with scorecards reading 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46 to claim the interim lightweight championship at T-Mobile Arena. The 37-year-old Gaethje dropped Pimblett multiple times across five rounds, though the British fighter showed remarkable durability throughout the contest. Both men earned $100,000 Fight of the Night bonuses under the UFC's new pay structure with Paramount+.​

The stakes extended beyond the interim title. The winner was expected to face Topuria in a unification bout, potentially worth millions in revenue. Topuria, who won the lightweight belt by knocking out Charles Oliveira in June 2025, has been absent from competition while dealing with personal matters related to his divorce. He announced plans to return between April and June to face the UFC 324 winner.

The rivalry between Topuria and Pimblett dates back to March 2022, when the two nearly came to blows at a fighter hotel in London ahead of UFC Fight Night 204. The confrontation stemmed from social media comments Pimblett made about Georgia, Topuria's home country, which the champion perceived as disrespectful. Pimblett threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at Topuria, who responded with a punch that missed its target.

Pimblett entered UFC 324 as the betting favorite despite Gaethje's extensive championship-level experience. The 31-year-old had won seven straight UFC fights, including a knockout of Michael Chandler in April 2025. However, Gaethje's power and ring generalship proved too much, as he outlanded Pimblett 219-177 in total strikes.

This marks Gaethje's second interim lightweight title, having previously won the belt in May 2020 against Tony Ferguson. He subsequently challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title but lost via submission. Gaethje also fell short against Charles Oliveira in a 2022 title bout. At 37 years and 71 days, he became the oldest fighter to win a UFC lightweight title.

Topuria announced his return timeline on January 15, confirming he would defend against "the winner between Paddy and Justin" sometime in April through June. The undefeated champion, who holds a 17-0 record, previously knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway during his featherweight title reign before vacating that belt to move up in weight.​

Gaethje expressed interest in competing at the UFC's White House event scheduled for June, telling reporters he wants to represent the United States. The matchup pits Gaethje's veteran experience and knockout power against Topuria's unbeaten record and finishing ability across both striking and grappling.