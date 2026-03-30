Ilia Topuria Opens Up About Bullying, Tough Childhood That Made Him UFC Champion

UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria's journey to UFC championship glory was forged through adversity, bullying, and the harsh realities of growing up in Georgia.

'El Matador' recently opened up about his difficult childhood and how it shaped him into one of the sport's elite competitors. Topuria is one of only 11 fighters ever to win titles in two UFC weight classes.

From Germany to Georgia: A Tough Transition

Born in Germany to parents who were refugees from Georgia, Topuria moved back to his family's home country when he was seven years old. The transition proved challenging for the future champion.

We lived in Georgia," Topuria told Charlas Adictivas. "We studied at a school there, and anyone who knows the culture of our country knows that it's tough. There's a constant confrontation with the kids at school, and you have to stand up for yourself a lot of the time.

Charlas Adictivas, con Ilia Topuria: Si no hubiera pedido ayuda, hoy no estaría donde estoy

Learning to Fight Back

The young Topuria faced regular bullying and confrontations at school, experiences that would prove formative in his development as both a fighter and a person.

When you're little, you don't know what's right, what's wrong, how to defend yourself, who to turn to, because since I was always a kid who didn't like confrontation," Topuria explained.

These early struggles with bullying and the need to defend himself laid the groundwork for his future success in mixed martial arts. The constant need to stand up for himself in Georgia's tough school environment taught him resilience and fighting spirit that would later translate to the octagon.

From Bullied Kid to UFC Champion

Topuria has transformed those difficult early experiences into championship success. His rise through the UFC ranks has been meteoric, establishing himself as one of the best fighters of his generation.

The Georgian-born champion's story serves as a powerful example of how adversity can forge champions. What began as a struggle to survive school confrontations eventually became the foundation for one of MMA's most promising careers.

Topuria's willingness to share these personal struggles offers insight into the mindset that drives elite fighters and shows how childhood hardships can become the catalyst for greatness in professional sports.

Topuria is set to make his return to the octagon on June 14th at UFC White House, where he defends his lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event.