Ilia Topuria HBO Max Docuseries 'Los Topuria' Premieres June 14

Ilia Topuria is getting his own docuseries. HBO Max announced that Los Topuria will premiere in June, consisting of three 50-minute episodes available globally across all territories where the streaming service operates.

The series is produced by Señor Mono, the same Spanish production company behind Matador, the 2024 feature documentary that followed Topuria's rise through the UFC culminating in his featherweight title win over Alexander Volkanovski. Where Matador was a retrospective, Los Topuria is pitched as something more ongoing and intimate, shot in real time around training camps, media tours, and family moments.

"Two-time UFC world champion Ilia Topuria, his family, and his closest circle star in this new original production that invites the audience to follow the journey of the Georgian-Spanish fighter from the conquest of his first featherweight world championship belt to the present day," the official HBO Max press release stated.

The timing is deliberate. Topuria headlines the UFC White House event on June 14, where he faces Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout. HBO Max also holds exclusive broadcast rights to that event, making the docuseries a clean lead-in for the platform.

LOS TOPURIA | Próximamente | HBO Max

Beyond the Octagon

Per HBO Max's promotional materials, the series aims to show Topuria as a father, son, brother, friend, and entrepreneur alongside his championship run. The production moves between gym sessions, business meetings, and home life, leaning into a family-first narrative that frames his inner circle as the foundation of his success.

One question hovering over the series is how it addresses Topuria's recent divorce, a development that postdates the original trailer for the project, which surfaced roughly nine months ago. Whether the production captures that chapter or sidesteps it entirely will likely be a talking point when the episodes drop.

Topuria's business profile has also expanded significantly during the period the series covers. His stake in WOW FC, a Spanish MMA promotion, drew global attention after Cristiano Ronaldo acquired a share in the league, with event attendance reportedly jumping over 400 percent year-over-year.