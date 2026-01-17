A warning message to Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett: Ilia Topuria is watching.

Topuria's fighting career was left uncertain late last year when he announced that he would be stepping away indefinitely due to personal matters. The UFC lightweight champion has been dealing with a harsh custody battle involving his ex-wife.

The champ's unavailability led to the UFC's decision, as revealed on Thanksgiving, to book Gaethje vs. Pimblett in an interim title fight to serve as the main event of UFC 324. But it doesn't seem like the winner will have to wait long before unifying with "El Matador."

In a reply to fan questions on X, Topuria said he is aiming for a spring bout with whoever comes away with the interim gold.

Ilia Topuria Aiming For Undisputed Title Fight In Spring

The opponent he's aiming for comes at a time where Arman Tsarukyan has recently spoken out on The Ariel Helwani Show about not receiving a lightweight title opportunity. Tsarukyan claims the UFC wants Pimblett to be a champion and teased the idea of either dropping to featherweight or going for the BMF belt.

UFC CEO and President Dana White recently told Complex that Tsarukyan needs to work his way back to a title shot, citing the controversial headbutt in his staredown with Dan Hooker and pulling out of a title fight with Islam Makhachev with one day to go before UFC 311 at this time last year.

Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last year to win the UFC lightweight championship, which was vacated after Makhachev moved up from lightweight to welterweight.

Topuria had been featherweight champion in 2024, winning the belt by finishing Alexander Volkanovski before retaining with a knockout of Max Holloway.

UFC 324 takes place on January 24 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the UFC's first event as part of its lucrative deal with Paramount.