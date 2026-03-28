Impa Kasaganay Spoils Dalton Rosta Homecoming With First-Round KO

Dalton Rosta's Pittsburgh homecoming ended in disaster, as Impa Kasaganay took his best shots and fired back with his own best. The former PFL champion pounded Rosta en route to a first-round victory in the PFL Pittsburgh co-main event.

Rosta came out aggressively right from the gun, looking to lure Kasaganay into a brawl. Kasaganay stayed patient, landing a couple of strong combinations on Rosta, who adjusted to a tactical approach himself.

Rosta appeared to land a strong shot on Kasaganay, and he looked to swing for power. But Kasaganay landed a powerful right-left combination that caught Rosta, faceplanting Rosta and scoring the stoppage win.

Impa Kasaganay Knocks Out Dalton Rosta At PFL Pittsburgh

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Kasaganay won the 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament and was a finalist in 2024, losing to Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. After falling to eventual 2025 Middleweight World Tournament champ Fabian Edwards, Kasaganay rebounded with a finish of Andrew Sanchez in August.