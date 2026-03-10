UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has fired back at Ilia Topuria's social media callout, flipping the cowardice accusations right back on the Georgian contender.

In a post on X Tuesday afternoon, Makhachev wrote: "We both know who chickened out here 😉 you can cover your cowardice with nasty tweets, but don't worry, one day you will get what you asked for! and your fat ass manager don't have to ask for billions to fight me, we'll do it for free."

Loading tweet...

The reply directly addresses Topuria's earlier callout, in which the undefeated contender accused Makhachev of faking an injury to dodge the fight.

As MMA News reported, Topuria claimed he accepted the bout without hesitation when presented with it, only to learn the next morning that Makhachev had reported a hand injury.

Topuria also took aim at both men's management in his original post, writing: "Both of their manager is a bitch and also ugly as hell" — a line Makhachev appeared to return with his "fat ass manager" dig, widely read as a shot at Topuria's camp.

UFC president Dana White has denied that a Makhachev vs. Topuria fight was ever formally booked for the June 14 White House card. Topuria is now set to face interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout on the South Lawn of the White House, while Makhachev sits out with the reported injury.

Makhachev's pointed response — and offer to fight "for free" — signals the undisputed lightweight showdown remains a matter of when, not if.