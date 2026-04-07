Islam Makhachev Blames Ilia Topuria's Purse Demands for Failed White House Fight

Islam Makhachev has pushed back against Ilia Topuria's account of why their planned matchup at the UFC White House card on June 14 fell through, stating flatly that financial demands from Topuria's side were the reason the fight never got made. The welterweight champion took to X to dispute Topuria's version of events after the lightweight titleholder continued to maintain that an injury to Makhachev was the cause.

Talks of a Makhachev vs. Topuria matchup at the White House have generated interest, making it one of the most anticipated bouts in the sport. Topuria initially pointed to a Makhachev injury as the reason the fight collapsed, a narrative that gained some traction after UFC President Dana White made comments appearing to support that explanation. That narrative was complicated when Makhachev shared training footage that appeared to show him in good health, raising questions about the actual circumstances behind the fight's collapse.

Topuria told Irati Prat that he had been confident the White House fight was happening until he received calls shortly before the announcement telling him otherwise. Makhachev responded by doubling down on his position.

"I'm tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team," Makhachev wrote on X. "I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out. That's it, nothing more to it. Even his manager confirmed it. Ilia, stop talking. Every interview you give tells a different story. You pulled out, and you know it."

The reference to Topuria's manager is notable. Malki Kawa had previously stated publicly that initial talks with the UFC broke down after the promotion made a low financial offer for the White House card. Those comments align with Makhachev's claim that money was the central sticking point rather than any physical issue on his end, and they add a layer of credibility to his account of events.