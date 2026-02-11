Islam Makhachev says he is ready for whatever matchup the UFC gives him next, including a potential fight with Ilia Topuria and a possible appearance on a White House card.

In an exclusive interview with Telegraf.rs, Makhachev addressed the current title picture and made it clear he is waiting on the promotion’s decision for his next assignment.

Now in my division there are enough contenders who deserve to fight for the title. The UFC has to give me a new target, that's it, I'm just waiting.

Makhachev Responds To Topuria Matchup Talk

A potential fight between Makhachev and Topuria has become one of the most discussed ideas among MMA fans in recent weeks. Asked directly about that matchup, Makhachev gave a straightforward answer.

I like this idea. If the UFC wants it, and I know a lot of MMA fans want this fight, I'm ready.

The comments come as Topuria has also returned to the spotlight, with recent coverage focusing on his next move in the UFC title mix. MMA News recently covered Topuria signaling his UFC return.

White House Option Also On The Table

Makhachev also addressed the possibility of competing on a UFC event at the White House, another topic that has generated major attention across the sport.

It is also one of the arenas where maybe I'm going to fight next. We have the Ramadan month so I will not train for a month and after that I will slowly begin my training camp and I will be ready. [Whether it's] the White House or other dates, I'll be ready.

That timeline points to a post-Ramadan return to camp before he locks in an official date. MMA News has also reported that UFC White House matchmaking is underway, adding more intrigue to where Makhachev could appear next.

For now, Makhachev’s position is simple: he is waiting for the UFC’s call, but he is openly on board with both a Topuria showdown and a White House setting.