Islam Makhachev has clarified that a superfight with Ilia Topuria will not be happening at the UFC's planned White House event in June, citing that the featherweight champion already has another opponent lined up.

Speaking to Russian outlet MatchTV, the welterweight champion stated there "definitely won't be a fight with Topuria at the White House" because "he already has an opponent."

The comments walk back Makhachev's own public enthusiasm for the matchup just days prior, when he said he "liked" the idea and was "ready" if the UFC wanted to make it happen.

The UFC is targeting a historic card at the White House on June 14, 2026, a date that coincides with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. UFC CEO Dana White has called it potentially the promotion's most-watched event ever.

Makhachev had previously expressed interest in competing on the card, noting the timing aligns well with his post-Ramadan training schedule. However, reports have consistently pointed to Topuria being booked against another opponent at lightweight — with Justin Gaethje's interim title situation frequently mentioned in connection with the show.

Makhachev has also questioned the legacy value of a Topuria fight if it required him to drop back down to lightweight again, suggesting his focus is on defending against top welterweight contenders going forward.

The Makhachev-Topuria superfight remains a compelling long-term possibility, but it won't be materializing on the White House card.

Just days ago ...