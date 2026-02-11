Islam Makhachev used his visit to Belgrade to speak on Serbia’s MMA scene, saying the local support and tournament setup left a strong impression.

During an exclusive interview with Telegraf.rs, Makhachev discussed his reception in the country after being welcomed by Serbian MMA and boxing officials and meeting with President Aleksandar Vucic.

Very nice. Your president invited us and welcomed us very well. It's a pleasure to be here and today is a great event, the European Championships, I saw the young generation and it reminds me of how many times I competed in other different sports and amateur is a big step for the new generation.

Makhachev Highlights Local Atmosphere In Belgrade

The UFC champion said his team has enjoyed its time in the Serbian capital, noting both the area where they are staying and their experience with local food.

Yes, we were in some restaurants. We are staying in a very nice area close to the water. It's good, almost like in our country.

His visit has drawn significant attention in regional combat sports circles, with focus on both his appearances and his comments during the trip. MMA News recently covered Makhachev in another cross-sport setting when Anthony Joshua met him backstage at PFL Dubai.

In the same Telegraf interview, Makhachev also discussed his next-fight timeline, which remains a major talking point as UFC White House matchmaking moves forward.

Message To Serbian Fans And Young Fighters

Makhachev also thanked supporters in Serbia and pointed to the event’s scale as a positive signal for younger athletes coming through amateur MMA.

I know that I have a lot of fans in Serbia. MMA is popular in Serbia, and even today the European Championships is held here. I just want to say thank you to all the people who support me around the world, especially in Serbia." "It's good. Like I said, four cages in the same arena I've never seen before. It's a very good opportunity for the kids.

As the Belgrade visit continues, Makhachev’s comments underline both his appreciation for the local fanbase and his view that large-scale amateur events can help develop the next generation.