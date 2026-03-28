Israel Adesanya Says Coaches Have Ruined His Question Mark Kick

Israel Adesanya believes coaches have helped take away one of his best weapons ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC Seattle.

The former two-time middleweight champion headlines Saturday night's card against rising contender Joe Pyfer at the Climate Pledge Arena in his first fight in over a year. Adesanya is coming off a three-fight losing streak, but he remains one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' admits he's been forced to rearrange his striking arsenal due to opponents and their coaches studying his signature technique.

Question Mark Kick No Longer Surprising Opponents

Adesanya revealed that his question mark kick, once a devastating weapon in his arsenal, has lost its effectiveness as coaches have learned to prepare their fighters for the technique.

I do my thing but I also have to switch it up because my question mark kick isn’t landing the way it used to because all these c—- know when it’s coming. Their coaches warn them outside the cage,” Adesanya told UFC.com during fight week while doing a frustrated impression of his reaction to the coaches’ instructions. “I’ve switched up my game. I’ve tweaked things up and revised old moves.

The question mark kick has been a staple of Adesanya's striking game throughout his UFC career, helping him become one of the most feared middleweights in the division. The deceptive technique starts as a leg kick before transitioning into a head kick, often catching opponents off guard.

Adapting Game Plan for UFC Seattle

Despite needing to adapt his approach, Adesanya has promised an aggressive performance against Pyfer. The former champion successfully made weight on Friday and appears confident that his recent losses won't impact his mindset entering the fight.

Adesanya has been honest about needing to tweak elements of his game following his championship losses. The Nigerian-born fighter last competed in September 2023, giving him over a year to analyze and adjust his fighting style.

Pyfer enters the bout ranked No. 14 in the middleweight division with a 15-3 record, representing a significant step up in competition for the rising contender. A victory over the former champion would immediately thrust him into title contention.

UFC Seattle takes place Saturday night at the Climate Pledge Arena, with Adesanya looking to halt his losing streak and re-establish himself as a force in the middleweight division.