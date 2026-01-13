UFC Seattle's headliner will see a former middleweight champion attempt to prove he is still a top talent in the division, while a rising star looks to make his biggest stride toward a future title shot.

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will face Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Seattle, which takes place on March 28 at the Climate Pledge Arena.

UFC CEO and President Dana White confirmed the news in an announcement on Instagram Live.

Loading tweet...

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer Headlines UFC Seattle On March 28

This fight is perhaps a must-win for Adesanya, who enters with three straight losses and four defeats in his last five fights. Adesanya, a former two-time champion, has not recovered since losing the title to Sean Strickland in one of the UFC's biggest upsets at UFC 293.

Adesanya was knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia last February, marking the first time he was finished in a non-title fight.

Pyfer has risen up the UFC's middleweight ranks since coming into the promotion off his known 2022 Dana White's Contender Series appearance. Pyfer is 6-1 in the Octagon, most recently submitting Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 in October.

The UFC Seattle co-main event will see Alexa Grasso facing off with Maycee Barber. This will be a rematch from UFC 258, which saw Grasso take a unanimous decision.

Grasso is winless in her last three fights, which include the latter two fights in her women's flyweight title trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso comes into this fight off a loss to Natalia Silva at UFC 315 this past May.

Barber has won seven straight since losing to Grasso. After medical issues kept her away from the Octagon for nearly two years, Barber defeated Karine Silva at UFC 323.