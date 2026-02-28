Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates is set for UFC Fight Night in Perth, Australia on May 2, per ESPN Brazil's Higor Ciconello. The bout will take place at RAC Arena, marking Della Maddalena's first octagon appearance since losing the welterweight title.

Della Maddalena (18-3) captured the UFC Welterweight Championship with a stunning upset over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 last May, only to drop the belt in his first defense at UFC 322 in November 2025. Islam Makhachev earned a dominant unanimous decision that night, ending JDM's reign. The Perth native now returns home looking to fight his way back into title contention.

Prates (23-7) has been openly campaigning for this matchup since his second-round knockout of Leon Edwards on the UFC 322 undercard. The Brazilian publicly called out Della Maddalena and specifically requested the fight take place in Australia.

Both Fighters Are Ready

Della Maddalena wasted no time accepting the challenge. During a livestream with internet personality N3on, the Australian said he was fully on board and made a bold prediction: "I'm in. He's got pretty good striking. I reckon I'd finish him. It has to be a five-rounder for sure."

Prates, currently ranked in the top six of the welterweight division, has made no secret of his intentions. He views a win over the former champion as his direct path to a title shot against Makhachev. With Michael Morales and Ian Machado Garry also jockeying for position at 170 pounds, a victory over Della Maddalena would make Prates nearly impossible to overlook.

Striker vs. Striker in Perth

On paper, this is one of the most compelling welterweight matchups the UFC could make. Della Maddalena is a crisp, technical boxer who has finished opponents at every level. Prates is a dangerous, unpredictable kickboxer who has finished all six of his UFC wins — with his only loss in the promotion coming via decision to Ian Machado Garry.

Both men have history in Perth. Della Maddalena last fought in Perth in 2023, submitting Randy Brown in the first round. Prates fought at UFC 305 in the city in 2024, knocking out Li Jingliang in the second. The RAC Arena crowd will be heavily in JDM's corner.

UFC Fight Night: Perth is scheduled for May 2, 2026. The UFC has not yet made an official announcement.