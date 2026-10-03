Jacobe Smith Brings Quick, Violent End to Stay Undefeated

Jacobe Smith had a quick night at the office during the UFC 332 prelims and, as the heaviest favorite of the night by odds, made quick work of Bruce Whitehead.

The fight seemed like it would be a no contest within seconds after both men threw knees, resulting in Smith landing a groin shot on Whitehead. Whitehead managed to recover, but Smith didn’t need much longer to end things.

Smith executed a slam from the clinch to take Whitehead down, seemingly hurting him in the process. Smith’s follow-up ground-and-pound then put him out, giving Smith the win in 92 seconds.

Smith is now 13-0 with a 4-0 UFC record. This was his first fight since his performance bonus-earning finish of Josiah Harrell in February.