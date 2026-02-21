Former UFC heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida has found a new home in ACA’s heavyweight division. The Brazilian standout has signed with the Russian promotion, ACA president Magomed Bibulatov confirmed through Russian outlet Vestnik MMA on Friday.

Almeida enters ACA with a 22-5 professional record and a reputation as one of the most dangerous grapplers in the sport.

The 34-year-old was recently released by the UFC despite being ranked in the top 10 at heavyweight, ending a stint in which he went 8-3 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Derrick Lewis, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Serghei Spivac.

The move comes less than two weeks after news broke that the UFC had opted to part ways with Almeida following a unanimous-decision loss to Rizvan Kuniev at UFC Vegas 113, his second consecutive defeat.

Almeida later issued a public statement promising that he would “be back” and teasing “new challenges” on the horizon. Those challenges now appear to lie in ACA, where Almeida is expected to remain at heavyweight rather than pursue a previously discussed return to light heavyweight.