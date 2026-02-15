Jake Paul has been challenged to a fight by action star Jean-Claude Van Damme, with Valentina Shevchenko offering her support for Van Damme. Van Damme issued the challenge via an Instagram video, proposing a K-1 rules fight against boxing, excluding low kicks and elbows.

Van Damme also offered to donate 15% of his purse to charity and invited Paul to do the same. The challenge comes after Paul's recent focus on supporting his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, at this year's Winter Olympics, and amid discussions about his next opponent following a loss to Anthony Joshua.

Shevchenko's Support for Van Damme

Valentina Shevchenko expressed her support for Van Damme's challenge on X, stating, "The legend and father of western world Thai boxing, Jean Claude Van Damme, will smoke baby Jake Paul and seek revenge for everyone! The old school truly represents the real deal."

Garbrandt's Experience with Van Damme

Cody Garbrandt had a negative experience with Van Damme in 2018 when Van Damme kicked him in the face. Garbrandt recalled on The MMA Hour that Van Damme was late to a training session with Team Alpha Male and took a long time to warm up. According to Garbrandt, Van Damme kicked him in the face and started crying when apologizing.

As of today, February 15, 2026, Jake Paul has not publicly responded to Van Damme's challenge.