Jake Paul Calls Dana White 'Not Smart Enough' to Fix UFC

Jake Paul has intensified his public criticism of UFC president Dana White, claiming White is "not smart enough" to fix what Paul perceives as the UFC's declining brand value.

The social media star-turned-professional boxer made the comments as part of his ongoing campaign to improve fighter compensation in mixed martial arts. Paul has repeatedly positioned himself as an advocate for MMA fighter pay despite competing primarily in boxing.

Paul's Criticism of UFC Leadership

Paul's latest remarks represent his sharpest attack yet on White's leadership of the UFC. The 29-year-old has previously called for fighters to unionize and criticized the promotion's revenue-sharing model with athletes.

White has largely dismissed Paul's commentary in the past, occasionally firing back with brief responses during media appearances. The UFC president has maintained that fighter compensation is competitive and that the promotion takes care of its athletes.

“Not smart enough,” Paul said of White. "Just look at what he’s doing! You don’t get Jon Jones on the White House card? First of all, Justin Gaethje is going to lose to Ilia [Topuria], on the White House card. So you have a Spaniard beating a white American on the patriotic White House card? Big mistake. Why are you not going to pay Jon Jones? They’ve gotten greedy, and they’ve forgotten their hearts as a company.

“It’s dying, because the best people in the sport become wrestlers and they just hold on,” Paul continued. “Look at Khabib, Khamzat. Boring! No one wants that…who has Paramount?”

Ongoing Feud Between Paul and White

The tension between Paul and White dates back several years, with Paul frequently using his platform to highlight disparities between boxing and MMA fighter pay. Paul has signed several former UFC fighters to his promotional ventures, including Amanda Serrano and others.