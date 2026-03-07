Jake Paul and MVP Promotions have been on a mission to place a bigger spotlight on women's boxing, and they have taken the next step.

In a press conference held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 6, MVP Promotions announced the launch of a new women's boxing promotion known as MVPW.

As part of MVP's focus on women's boxing, MVPW has signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN to air women's boxing cards on its platform in the United States.

Furthermore, MVP has signed a three-year deal with MSG Entertainment to host several cards at the arena.

"Since inception MVP has strategically focused on creating an umbrella brand as the global home for women's boxing, with the best fighters in the world, that engages existing boxing fans and attracts untapped fan demographics that embrace women's sport, and today, we proudly enter a new era," Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, MVP Promotions' co-founders, said in a statement.

"Over the past five years, we have invested heavily in female athletes, delivered historic and record-breaking events, and proven that these athletes belong on the biggest stages in the sport. Partnering with ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports, to launch MVPW across its platforms is a historic milestone, and aligning with the world’s most iconic venue, Madison Square Garden, as we introduce the brand in the U.S. reinforces the scale and ambition behind what we are building."

The full press conference from MVP Promotions can be viewed in the video player below.

MVPW's inaugural event will take place on April 5 in London. The headline bout will see a lightweight title unification match featuring WBC champion Caroline Dubois and WBO champion Terri Harper.

MVPW 2 on April 17 will be the first of the aforementioned MSG cards, taking place in the venue's InfoSys Theater. That card will be topped by WBA, WBO, IBF super featherweight champion Alycia Bumgardner defending against Bo Mi Re Shin. The fight will be held with 10 three-minute rounds.