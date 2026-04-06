Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Rematch Eyed for Netflix

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz could headline a future Most Valuable Promotions MMA event on Netflix, according to MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. The potential rematch would take place inside the cage after Paul defeated Diaz via unanimous decision in their 2023 boxing match.

Bidarian addressed the possibility during a recent interview with MMA media, confirming that both fighters remain interested in the matchup. The bout could land on Netflix following the streaming platform's debut MMA show headlined by Ronda Rousey's comeback fight against Gina Carano.

"It's kind of funny, Nate Diaz called Jake out for MMA," Bidarian said. "I know that Jake is going to come out and say 'listen, beat Mike Perry and we can run it in MVP MMA, so we'll see how that develops."

Netflix Expanding MMA Presence After Boxing Success

Netflix has already broadcast multiple combat sports events through MVP, beginning with Paul vs Mike Tyson in November 2024. That event drew an estimated 125 million viewers and was followed by Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 and Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford.

Bidarian believes the Rousey vs Carano card represents the first of many potential MMA events on the platform. He compared the trajectory to Netflix's approach to boxing, starting with spectacle fights before expanding into more regular programming.

"I think similar to Paul-Tyson this is our first event with Netflix in MMA," Bidarian explained. "I am confident the event will do well, depending on how well it does I'm also very confident we will do more MVP MMA events with Netflix and potentially others."

Previous Negotiations Fell Through With PFL

Paul and Diaz have discussed an MMA fight for years, with the Professional Fighters League previously attempting to make the bout happen. Those negotiations ultimately collapsed over financial terms.

"If you recall, Jake talked about doing MMA against Nate Diaz for a long time in PFL," Bidarian continued. "The numbers just couldn't work for Nate Diaz in terms of what he wanted and what PFL wanted to do. Maybe things change."

Diaz was also considered as a potential replacement opponent for Paul's Netflix boxing match against Anthony Joshua last year after Gervonta Davis withdrew due to legal issues. That rematch never materialized, but the MMA version appears to have gained momentum.

Bidarian noted that the MMA landscape remains wide open for competition outside the UFC, creating opportunities for MVP to establish itself in the space. Diaz is scheduled to face Mike Perry on the upcoming Netflix card, with Paul suggesting that victory could set up their cage rematch.