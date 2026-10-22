Jake Paul Negotiating With 4 Opponents For Boxing Comeback

Jake Paul is moving closer to a return to the boxing ring, with negotiations underway for four potential opponents as he targets a comeback in late 2026 or early 2027.

Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian confirmed the discussions on Thursday, offering the clearest indication yet that Paul is preparing to resume his boxing career following his knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua last December.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer suffered a broken jaw during the heavyweight clash and has not competed since.

Jake Paul Has Four Potential Opponents In His Sights

Bidarian revealed that Paul’s team is actively working on multiple possible matchups, with the opponent ultimately determining where the fight takes place and which broadcaster carries it.

“We are actively negotiating with 4 potential opponents for Jake’s return to boxing in late 2026/ early 2027,” Bidarian wrote on social media. “Based on the opponent we will determine the location and distribution.”

“The Problem Child” has already floated an ambitious list of potential opponents, including Canelo Alvarez, Francis Ngannou, and Conor McGregor. Other names linked to his comeback include Tommy Fury, Darren Till, and Edgar Berlanga, although none has been confirmed as his next opponent.

Fury remains an intriguing possibility given the pair’s long-running rivalry and renewed public exchanges. Bidarian has reportedly viewed the British fighter as one of the more realistic options, but Paul has suggested he is no longer interested in a rematch.

Till has also expressed interest in facing Paul, while Berlanga has repeatedly pushed for a high-profile showdown. For now, the identities of the four opponents involved in negotiations remain undisclosed.

Paul also took aim at fighters who talk about facing him but allegedly fail to commit to a deal.

“So much yipping and yapping and lots of capping. Let’s see who actually signs the contract. Fighters talk talk talk, but don’t actually have the jaw to do it,” he wrote.

Although “The Problem Child” had previously suggested he would not compete at heavyweight again, a lucrative matchup against a major name could influence his decision. His natural competitive range has generally been viewed as below the heavyweight limit, leaving questions about which division he will target upon returning.

The 29-year-old has also faced concerns about whether his jaw injury would prevent him from boxing again. However, he has since been cleared to compete, and his team is now working toward a return window that stretches from the final months of 2026 into the first quarter of 2027.