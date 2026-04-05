Jake Paul Offers to Sell MVP to Dana White: 'We'll Help You Guys Not Be Idiots'

Jake Paul recently extended a surprising offer to UFC president Dana White, saying he's willing to sell Most Valuable Promotions after criticizing White's early mistakes with Zuffa Boxing.

During an appearance on Theo Von's podcast, Paul addressed White's recent venture into boxing. The YouTuber-turned-boxer specifically called out White's decision to pay Conor Benn $15 million for a single fight against Regis Prograis.

They just started, and they are already making a lot of mistakes. They are quite basic. Like, you don't wanna pay Conor Benn $15 million to an easy-ass fight against Regis [Prograis] right off rip, because your whole UFC model 1/3 of that, max. They already fu**ed up bad.

Jake Paul Proposes Partnership With Dana White

Paul further made an unexpected pitch to the UFC president, offering to either sell MVP or partner with White's new boxing venture.

If they were to buy us or partner with us, they would have such a better outcome. I'm open to it. Buy us! We'll help you guys not be idiots.

The 29-year-old highlighted his willingness to work with anyone, including his long-time rival.

I don't have an ego, bro. I'll work with anybody.

Jake Paul | This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von #650

MVP's Transition to MMA

Paul launched Most Valuable Promotions alongside Nakisa Bidarian in 2021, quickly establishing the company as a major player in boxing. The promotion announced its transition to MMA in 2026.

MVP MMA 1 is scheduled for May 16 in Inglewood, California, featuring a stacked card. Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano will headline the event, with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou facing Philipe Lins in the co-main event.