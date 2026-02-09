Jake Paul, Sean Strickland and UFC legend Dan Henderson unleashed sharp criticism against Olympic skiers Chris Lillis and Hunter Hess for voicing conflicted feelings about representing the United States.

The backlash erupted on February 6, 2026, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, after Lillis expressed being 'heartbroken' over actions by Donald Trump's ICE agents, while Hess admitted mixed emotions due to the political climate.

Fighters Condemn Team USA Skiers

Jake Paul

Jake Paul (8-1 boxing record) led the charge on Twitter/X, dismissing the skiers' complaints with blunt patriotism. Told told the skiers to 'shut the f--- up' and leave the country if unwilling to represent it proudly.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA record, former UFC middleweight champion) amplified the sentiment, targeting Hess directly. Sean Strickland called Hess a 'b----' and echoed calls to get out.

Dan Henderson

Dan Henderson (30-15 MMA record, Olympic wrestler and two-division UFC title challenger) took a more measured but firm stance. "For me, the United States gave me opportunities you can’t get in most countries across the world," Henderson posted on Twitter/X. He contrasted his pride in representing the USA at the Olympics and in the UFC with the skiers' stance, suggesting they spend time with the military to gain perspective.